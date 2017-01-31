Cardinals To Pay $2 Million and Two Draft Picks To Astros After Hacking Scandal

The cover that led to a hacking. Sports Illustrated

It took long enough, but Major League Baseball has finally acted. The league came down on the St. Louis Cardinals Monday, ruling that, as a result of former Cardinals employee Chris Correa hacking into a Astros database containing proprietary information, the ball club would forfeit to the Astros two draft picks in this summer’s 2017 amateur player draft and have to pay the Houston $2 million. And Correa, currently serving a 46-month prison term as a result of the hack, has been permanently suspended and may never again work in organized baseball.

“The Houston Astros support MLB’s ruling and award of penalties,” the Astros said in a statement Monday. “This unprecedented award by the Commissioner’s Office sends a clear message of the severity of these actions. Our staff has invested a great deal of time in support of the government, legal and league investigations and are pleased to have closure on this issue.”

The league reviewed all written documentation, interviewed what it claims to have been dozens of witnesses including employees of both teams and conducted a forensic analysis of both clubs' IT systems. Correa — who is not related to Astros shortstop Carlos Correa — refused to cooperate. Major League Baseball concluded that Correa was the only employee of the Cardinals to intrude into the Astros database, and that the Astros suffered major competitive harm from the breach.

Documents from the criminal case involving Correa were unsealed by a federal court last week. They showed that Correa was consumed by petty jealously of both the Astros organization and of Sig Mejdal, the Astros Director of Decision Sciences and a former colleague of Correa’s with the Cardinals. The documentation released by the court shows that Mejdal and Correa often had angry conversations while co-workers, and seeing Mejdal become the subject of a Sports Illustrated cover story in 2014 sent Correa over the edge.

Correa not only accessed Mejdal’s emails over a 16-month period, he also hacked into the emails of Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow and research and development analysis Colin Wyers. Correa then used this access to get into the Astros proprietary database known as Ground Control, and he used all of this access to the Astros systems more than 50 times. Correa then leaked this confidential information to the blog Deadspin. It was also determined that Correa gained access to the Ground Control information of three Astros minor league players.

Correa’s defense at the time of his arrest was that he hacked into Ground Control because he believed the Astros had proprietary information of the Cardinals. But the court determined Correa was instead invading the Astros systems at times coinciding with the draft, and that the files he looked at involved information and analysis on various players the Astros were considering picking.

The pre-sentencing report stated unequivocally that the “bottom line is that Correa was not conducting an investigation into the Astros in the middle of the 2013 draft.” And Correa used this information to get a promotion, and though the Cardinals might not have known of his misdeeds, the Cardinals were still able to cheat the Astros because Correa was relying on the analytical judgment of the Astros to aid the Cardinals in drafting and pursing players.

It’s because the Cardinals were able to benefit from Correa’s ill-begotten gains that the team was punished. There’s debate, of course, as to whether that punishment is enough. The two draft picks surrendered by the Cardinals are not first round picks. Maybe the loss of a player already in the farm system would have been a good idea, along with making the Cardinals surrender some first round draft choices when the team next has some first round choices to surrender.

But now the Astros can move on from the hacking to a more important endeavor. That’s winning the World Series and make the writers at Sports Illustrated look like prophets. And then for laughs, maybe the Astros can frame a whole bunch of copies of the issue that comes out when they win the Series, and then they can send those copies to Correa and members of the Cardinals front office.

