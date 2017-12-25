Here's Hoping Santa Figures Out Where Everyone Went After Harvey

The night the Astros won the World Series, I spent a few hours driving around before making my way down to Minute Maid Park. From behind the wheel, I saw hundreds of TVs tuned into the game, whether they be in overly packed sports bars in strip centers or hanging on the wall of an apartment next to a freeway to fast food spots where workers and customers were equally interested in how things would turn out.

It felt like the whole city was buzzing that night, and standing there in front of the stadium as fireworks exploded in the distance and helicopters flew overhead it was hard to believe that it had really happened. We had survived Harvey and the rising bayous and not only survived, but thrived.

Except that I knew there were plenty of parts of the city were there were no TVs showing replays or excited people jumping up and down, houses sitting dark and empty. Earlier that night, driving through the neighborhood next to my apartment complex, I saw it first hand, as the streets that didn’t flood, lined with homes full of the soft glow of TV and lamps, gave way to the streets full of empty driveways and black windows.