City of Houston Employees' Health Plan Data Exposed to the World?

Wow this just in at 5:13 p.m. (have a lot of people gone home already?) A gigantic oops has occurred in which city of Houston employees' health plan data probably has been accessed through a laptop theft.

And it took the city just (let's count) 21 days AKA three weeks to admit to this! Way to go! No wait, we're sure they were researching this intensely.

Apparently a poorly trained perhaps about to be fired city employee who was not following proper procedure had his or her laptop computer stolen from his or her vehicle on February 2. According to a just issued city press release: "The password-protected laptop may have contained records including names, addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers and other medical information."