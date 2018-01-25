2018 Baseball Hall of Fame: Roger Clemens Closes Gap, But Will He Ever Get In?

One of the more underrated sports aspects of the month of January, amidst all of the playoff football and NBA basketball, is that it's truly the front half of Hall of Fame season in baseball and football, the half where the new classes are unveiled and announced. For baseball, it happened yesterday, and for football, it will happen in Minneapolis next week.

The back half of Hall of Fame season comes this summer, a week apart in late July and early August when the two sports induct their classes into their respective halls. The unveiling of the 2018 Baseball Hall of Fame class happened yesterday evening on the MLB Network, and the prevalent theme of baseball's hall which has hovered over the announcements the last few years was in play again — who DIDN'T make the hall was nearly as big as story as who did.

Indeed, if you're a baseball fan of the '90s, and early 2000s looking at the election list, your eyes affix just as quickly to the names "Bonds" and "Clemens" as they do the actual inductees. While both of the semi-banished stars have made some headway the last few years, the stain of PED's still hangs over both, enough to where they remain on the outside looking in.