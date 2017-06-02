Closures Coming for METRORail, Houston Freeways This Weekend

If you’re planning to ride the METRORail this weekend, you might want to make other plans.

METRO will shut down parts of its service this weekend while it makes improvements, according to a service alert put out by the authority. The work will affect significant portions of all three METRORail lines.

Starting at 10 p.m., the entire Green Line will shut down from the Theater District to Magnolia Park Transit Center. Regular service will resume on Monday.

The Purple Line will be shut down from the Theater District to EaDo/Stadium Station during that same time period. The Red Line will also lose service between the Downtown Transit Center and Preston Street — a section of track that traverses most of downtown.

METRO will be running regular shuttle buses for people who needs to use the Red Line. Southbound buses will pick up people along Fannin. Anyone traveling north can catch a shuttle along Travis Street.

The authority also said it would run a “bus bridge” for Green and Purple Line passengers.

Weekend Road Closures

All in all, this weekend is shaping up to be a rough one for Houston commuters. Three Houston-area freeways will also have sections closed through Monday.

I-45 southbound will be closed from Fuqua to Dixie Farm Road, and will lose its Allen Parkway and McKinney exits. US-290 will lose its eastbound ramp onto the 610 loop. And US-59 will close both ways from FM-762 to SH-99 in Fort Bend County.

The Fort Bend Tollway will be down to one lane between Beltway 8 and Fort Bend Plaza. That construction work ends at 10 p.m. tonight, though.

Meanwhile, Allen Parkway will also close from 7 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday, to make way for Free Press Summer Fest. If you’re planning to attend this year, maybe don’t take the rail.

