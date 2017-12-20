DeAndre Hopkins and Jadeveon Clowney Named To 2017 Pro Bowl

As the Houston Texans' 2017 season has gone from intriguing with Deshaun Watson at quarterback to downright depressing with anyone else under center, not to mention the injuries to J.J. Watt and Whitney Mercilus derailing the defense, there have remained two big reasons to tune into the team each and every weekend.

Honestly, after Sunday's 45-7 drubbing at the hands of the Jaguars, they might be the only two reasons — wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney. Those two have stood up week in and week out, and as a reward for their efforts, each was named to the Pro Bowl for the second time in their respective careers.

Hopkins is in the middle of a gigantic statistical bounce back from a 2016 season in which we found out who the one person is that can shut Hopkins down — Brock Osweiler. With Osweiler as his quarterback, Hopkins barely cracked the 900 yard mark last season, but that didn't deter the Texans from making him the highest paid receiver ($49 million in guaranteed money) in all of football before the start of the 2017 season.