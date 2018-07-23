Jadeveon Clowney States He Is Ready For Training Camp

Coming off of a season in which they led the NFL in players placed on injured reserve, the ironic thing about this Texans' offseason, OTA's, and minicamp, has been the fact that the one player whose physical well being has been most cloudy and most discussed is the one star player who actually played in all 16 games last season — outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney.

Shortly after the 2017 season ended, the fifth year Pro Bowler had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee. It was at least the fourth procedure he's had performed on either knee since becoming a Houston Texan in 2014. At OTA's and mandatory minicamp, Clowney was pretty much a ghost. While Deshaun Watson showed off his surgically repaired right knee (sans brace), and while all reports on J.J. Watt are that he is ready to go, Clowney had remained a mystery.

That is, until Saturday morning, where Clowney was representing the Texans at a youth camp in the Texans' indoor training facility, and he let the assembled media know that he is ready to go for training camp, which begins this Wednesday at the Greenbrier in West Virginia: