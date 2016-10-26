College Football Playoff Picture: Who Controls Their Own Destiny?

Alabama is, once again, the chalk to take home the hardware this January. Screen cap from YouTube

Eight weeks into the season, when it comes to the subject of the 2016 College Football Playoff, we can safely say three things:

1. The field has separated itself into four Power Five undefeated teams that are head and shoulders above everyone else, all of whom, if they win out, will occupy a spot in the four team-playoff — Alabama, Michigan, Clemson, and Washington.

2. Even with Michigan, Clemson, and Washington (among a handful of other schools) enjoying fine seasons, let's face it, they should rename the College Football Playoff the Nick Saban Invitational this season. Never have the Crimson Tide separated themselves from the field like they have this season, which is saying something, considering how dominant they've been since 2009.

3. The University of Houston not only won't be going to the College Football Playoff, but after losing by 22 to SMU on Saturday, chances are, the Coogs' bowl destination will have a kickoff hovering within a day or two of Christmas, not New Year's. I could write 1,000 words on the deflation-dynamic I feel is in play right now over on Cullen... and maybe I will later this week.

For now, let's give you the unequivocal guide of teams who still carry playoff hopes, some admittedly much fainter hopes than others. Here we go...

* CONTROLS THEIR OWN DESTINY:

1. ALABAMA (8-0, 5-0, 1st in SEC West)

Remaining Schedule:

11/5 @ No. 19 LSU

11/12 vs. Mississippi State

11/19 vs. Chattanooga

11/26 vs. No. 15 Auburn

Comment: How good is Alabama? They were favored by 18 points over the number six team in the country this past weekend, trailed early in the second half, and still covered the spread. Right now, Alabama's biggest functions in the playoff picture are as a) the odds-on favorite to win it all, and b) the one team left on the schedule for a handful of SEC teams — LSU, Auburn, possibly Florida in a conference title game — that could massively vault them perception wise, if they pull off the upset.



2. MICHIGAN (7-0, 4-0, 1st in Big Ten East)

Remaining Schedule:

10/29 @ Michigan State

11/5 vs. Maryland

11/12 @ Iowa

11/19 vs. Indiana

11/26 @ No. 6 Ohio State

Comment: The Michigan State game looks a lot easier now than it did before the season, and add in the revenge factor for the Spartans's improbable win a season ago on the final play of the game, a botched Wolverine punt. Harbaugh vs. Meyer lost a little juice with Penn State's upset over the Buckeyes on Saturday, but it should still be a monster matchup.

3. CLEMSON (7-0, 4-0, 1st in ACC Atlantic)

Remaining Schedule:

10/29 @ No. 12 Florida St

11/5 vs. Syracuse

11/12 vs. Pitt

11/19 @ Wake Forest

11/26 vs. South Carolina

Comment: Clemson is in pole position to win the ACC even WITH a loss to Florida State on Saturday, if it came down that way. The drama in the ACC is whether or not they can get two teams into the playoff — more on Louisville in a second.

4. WASHINGTON (7-0, 4-0, T-1st in Pac-12 North)

Remaining Schedule:

10/29 @ No. 17 Utah

11/5 @ Cal

11/12 vs. USC

11/19 vs. Arizona State

11/25 @ Washington State

Comment: Washington has a handful of games the rest of the way in which they should be favored by around ten to 14 points — they're ten-point favorites in Utah this weekend — but they will struggle in at least one of these games, mark it down. Nothing is easy (ask Ohio State). USC has a ton of talent and seem to be playing better, and the Apple Cup against Mike Leach and Company, in the final week of the regular season, should be awesome, if both teams from the state of Washington continue to win games.

6. OHIO STATE (6-1, 3-1, T-2nd in Big Ten East)

Remaining Schedule:

10/29 vs. Northwestern

11/5 vs. No. 7 Nebraska

11/12 @ Maryland

11/19 @ Michigan State

11/26 vs. No. 2 Michigan

Comment: I'm putting the Buckeyes on this list, as I think a one-loss Big Ten champion version of Ohio State still gets into the playoffs over an undefeated Big XII champion, and if Oklahoma keeps winning, it likely means that Ohio State has the best out of conference win of any one-loss hopefuls. (Ohio State thumped the Sooners in Norman in Week 3.)

7. NEBRASKA (7-0, 4-0, 1st in Big Ten West)

Remaining Schedule:

10/29 @ No. 11 Wisconsin

11/5 @ No. 6 Ohio St

11/12 vs. Minnesota

11/19 vs. Maryland

11/25 @ Iowa

Comment: I thought Nebraska would be markedly better this season, mostly because they lost a ton of close games in 2015, but I didn't think they'd be this good. Of course, the next two weeks will go a long way to determining the Huskers fate, but I like seeing coaches like Mike Riley, who everyone panned as a bad hire because he wasn't a huge name, succeed.

14. FLORIDA (5-1, 3-1, 1st in SEC East)

Remaining Schedule:

10/29 vs. Georgia (in Jacksonville)

11/5 @ Arkansas

11/12 vs. South Carolina

11/19 @ No. 19 LSU

11/25 @ No. 12 Florida State

Comment: The final "controller of their own destiny" is the Gators, as winning out would mean wins over arch rival Georgia, over Arkansas in Fayetteville, over LSU in Baton Rouge, and over Florida State in Tallahassee, and then likely a win over Alabama in the SEC Title Game. A 1-loss SEC champ with THAT resume is getting into the playoff.

* NEEDS REASONABLE HELP:

5. LOUISVILLE (6-1, 4-1, 2nd in ACC Atlantic)

Remaining Schedule:

10/29 @ Virginia

11/5 @ Boston College

11/12 vs. Wake Forest

11/17 @ Houston

11/26 vs. Kentucky

Comment: Easily the most compelling of the one-loss teams right now with the likely Heisman winner under center. Also, they might hang 50 on Houston on November 17. (Hell, SMU hung 38 on Houston!) Bobby Petrine's bunch needs some chaos, but the business they control — thumping the remaining teams on their schedule — shouldn't be an issue.

8. BAYLOR (6-0, 3-0, T-2nd in Big XII)

Remaining Schedule:

10/29 @ Texas

11/5 vs. TCU

11/12 @ No. 16 Oklahoma

11/19 vs. Kansas St

11/25 vs. Texas Tech (in Arlington)

12/3 @ No. 10 West Virginia

Comment: This whole Big XII thing will work itself out over the next month or so, but Baylor's having to travel to Norman and to Morgantown is problematic for Jim Grobe, who's done an excellent job keeping this ship moving in the right direction.

9. TEXAS A&M (6-1, 4-1, 2nd in SEC West)

Remaining Schedule:

10/29 vs. New Mexico State

11/5 @ Miss St

11/12 vs. Ole Miss

11/19 vs. UTSA

11/24 vs. No. 19 LSU

Comment: The Aggies losing to Alabama was not unexpected, and it hurt, to be sure. But what hurt even more was losing by 19 points. For the most part, Alabama toyed with the Aggies, and if it comes down to one-loss NON conference champions, I think Louisville's loss at Clemson is going to play better to the selection committee than the Aggies' thrashing at the hands of Bama.

10. WEST VIRGINIA (6-0, 3-0, T-2nd in Big XII)

Remaining Schedule:

10/29 @ Oklahoma State

11/5 vs. Kansas

11/12 @ Texas

11/19 vs. No. 16 Oklahoma

11/26 @ Iowa State

12/3 vs. No. 8 Baylor

Comment: I know Baylor is ranked higher, but to me, Dana Holgorsen's team is the better equipped Big XII team to make noise in a playoff. Contrary to popular "Air Raid" narratives, Holgorsen likes to run the football and has a QB who can make plays in Skyler Howard. Also, his defense is solid and physical. Finally, they get OU and Baylor at home. If one of the "controls their destiny" undefeated teams falters, West Virginia could sneak in there if they stay unbeaten.

11. WISCONSIN (5-2, 2-2, T-4th in Big Ten West)

Remaining Schedule:

10/29 vs. No. 7 Nebraska

11/5 @ Northwestern

11/12 vs. Illinois

11/19 @ Purdue

11/26 vs. Minnesota

Comment: Tied for fourth in your half of the Big Ten is nowhere to be after eight weeks, but if Wisconsin wins out and gets some help, they could have wins over LSU, Nebraska, and a revenge win over the winner of Ohio State-Michigan in the Big Ten title game. Also, the two losses were one score losses in winnable games against the Buckeyes and the Wolverines. Don't get me wrong, Wisconsin would need a ton of chaos in the Big XII and Pac-12, and likely for Louisville to lose once, too, but the Badgers should still be paying attention to the playoff picture.

15. AUBURN (5-2, 3-1, T-3rd in SEC West)

Remaining Schedule:

10/29 @ Ole Miss

11/5 vs. Vanderbilt

11/12 @ Georgia

11/19 vs. Alabama A&M

11/26 @ No. 1 Alabama

Comment: A month ago, Gus Malzahn was on everyone's "hot seat" list. Now, he might be a finalist for the Bear Bryant Award. That's how quick it can change when you have pelts on the wall. The Tigers are the chic "team no one wants to play" right now, and their two losses to Clemson and A&M are not bad losses. They can still win out and win the SEC, which automatically puts them in the conversation, even with two losses.

17. UTAH (7-1, 4-1, T-1st in Pac-12 South)

Remaining Schedule:

10/29 vs No. 4 Washington

11/10 @ Oregon State

11/19 vs. Oregon

11/26 @ No. 23 Colorado

Comment: Utah can win out and win the Pac-12, and a one-loss Pac-12 champion will be in the mix for a playoff spot. (Of course, once they get trucked by Washington this weekend, it won't matter.)

19. LSU (5-2, 3-1, T-3rd in SEC West)

Remaining Schedule:

11/5 vs. No. 1 Alabama

11/12 @ Arkansas

11/19 vs. No. 14 Florida

11/24 @ No. 9 Texas A&M

Comment: LSU's situation is virtually identical to Auburn's. Just read my comments for Auburn, but do it in Ed Oregon's voice.

* ON LIFE SUPPORT:

16. OKLAHOMA (5-2, 4-0, 1st in Big XII)

Remaining Schedule:

10/29 vs. Kansas

11/3 @ Iowa State

11/12 vs. No. 8 Baylor

11/19 @ No. 10 West Virginia

12/3 vs. Oklahoma State

Comment: Oklahoma is probably done, but I'll keep a team on the radar that is undefeated in conference play with two undefeated top ten teams remaining over the next four weeks.

18. TENNESSEE (5-2, 2-2, 3rd in SEC East)

Remaining Schedule:

10/29 @ South Carolina

11/5 vs. Tennessee Tech

11/12 vs. Kentucky

11/19 vs. Missouri

11/26 @ Vanderbilt

Comment: Tennessee's hourglass ran out of sand against the Aggies and then they were taken to the woodshed by Alabama the next week. But what if Florida loses again, and the Vols win out, which they absolutely should do? They should win the rest of their games by three touchdowns apiece, minimum. That would give the Vols a possible rematch with Bama in the SEC Title Game. If they pulled off the miracle, would a 12-2 Vols outfit with a revenge win over Bama be good enough for inclusion? Oddly, one of the keys for Tennessee in that scenario would be Virginia Tech continuing to win in the ACC, as the Vols knocked off the Hokies at Bristol Motor Speedway back in September.

* NEED A BIGGER PLAYOFF:

14. BOISE STATE (7-0, 3-0, T-1st in Mountain West - Mountain)

20. WESTERN MICHIGAN (8-0, 4-0, 1st in MAC West)

Comment: Neither of these teams have Oklahoma or Louisville in out of conference games. Need to have a couple games like that. (Just don't lose to Navy and SMU.)

TOP 25 TEAMS DECLARED DEAD:

12. FLORIDA STATE (5-2, 2-2, T-3rd in ACC Atlantic)

21. NORTH CAROLINA(6-2, 4-1, 1st in ACC Coastal)

22. NAVY (5-1, 4-0, 1st in AAC West)

23. COLORADO (6-2, 4-1, T-1st in Pac-12 South)

24. PENN STATE (5-2, 3-1, T-2nd in Big Ten East)

25. VIRGINIA TECH (5-2, 3-1, 2nd in ACC Coastal)

