Harvest Day Arrives For A Texas Medical Marijuana Company

“When we got our provisional license on May 1, we basically won that provisional license on an application that was just 300+ pages of dreams,” Compassionate Cultivation CEO Morris Denton tells me Friday morning, standing outside one of the flower rooms at CC’s medical marijuana facility. There’s an excitement in the air as CC”s cultivation team moves back and forth from the room to a nearby scale, making notes on the company’s first harvest, a little over two and a half months after their first planting.

“It’s a historic day for us, for Texas, for Texans, for those people that have been long waiting for this medicine,” Denton says, somehow still managing to undersell what’s taking place in front of us. While public opinion nationwide now favors some sort of pot legalization, even as recently as five years ago the average Texan would have laughed at the idea that medical marijuana would come to Texas within the next decade. While the Compassionate Use Act isn’t as sweeping as what other states across the nation have, it’s still a step in what many see as the right direction.

Back on October 31, the same day they received their dispensing organization license, Compassionate Cultivation planted their first seeds. Then came the hard, slow work of growing the pot plants into something that can be turned into cannibidiol oil.