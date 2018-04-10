Concerns Over Astros Bats Are Unnecessary

Been a rough start for Alex Bregman and some of his teammates at the plate, but no need to panic.

During the first ten games of the Astros season, there have been rumblings online about the state of their bats early in the season. No one is worried that much about wins and losses because their starting rotation is 8-10 on quality starts and leads the majors with a ridiculous 2.00 staff ERA and an even more crazy 1.47 ERA at Minute Maid Park. But, with an anemic offensive output against the Padres over the weekend, a team no one considers near the top of baseball in starting pitching, some fans began to worry.

This is compounded when you look at some of the batting averages for the starting lineup. As of writing this, Evan Gattis, George Springer, Derek Fisher, Marwin Gonzales and Alex Bregman are all hitting at or below .212 with only two home runs between them, one of which came on the very first at bat of the season for Springer.

They are still winning, obviously, so it certainly stymies that feeling of panic a bit, but when you consider one of the best offensive squads in baseball has struggled a bit in their first ten games, Houston sports fans (not known for their patience or confidence) tend to freak out a little.