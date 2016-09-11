Coogs and Kush — Our Most Popular News Stories From the Week

The Cougars were impressive against Oklahoma. Jackson Gorman

Houston had a heck of a week, starting with a season-defining win by the University of Houston football team and wrapping up with a Harris County crackdown on a local chain for selling kush. Here are some of our most-read stories from the past seven days, in no particular order, in case you missed 'em the first time around.

How Did a Precinct 4 Deputy Get Away With Destroying Evidence For Nine Years?

A Harris County Precinct 4 deputy who was fired after destroying evidence in hundreds of pending criminal cases this year has been wrongfully tossing evidence without following department protocol since 2007, Constable Mark Herman announced Tuesday.

Houston 33, Oklahoma 23 — 4 Winners, 4 Losers, #HTownTakeover Edition

In a journey that dates back to November of last season, and whose multilayered story lines would serve HBO just as well as they'd serve ESPN, here is the highest compliment I can pay to head coach Tom Herman and the University of Houston Cougars in the wake of the onslaught they unleashed upon the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday — the Cougars unequivocally blurred the lines between the Power Five and the Group of Five conferences.

Why are Some Texas Lawmakers Getting Behind This Controversial Cancer Doctor?

Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn went to bat for constituents seeking cancer treatment from a Houston physician who used to collect urine from public restrooms to make his alleged wonder drug, which also allegedly treats everything from AIDS to genital warts.

Inhalants — The Easy to Acquire but Deadly Drug That Nobody Talks About

Over just a few days in February 2014, Steven Allen's life unraveled completely.

Harris County Gets Judge to Fine Kush Sellers $1.2 Million

Harris County Attorney Vince Ryan, with help from the Texas Attorney General, persuaded a judge to fine a local smoke shop and novelty chain $1.2 million for selling kush, Ryan's office announced Thursday.

Turns Out Texas Dentists Don't Have to Study Much to Sedate Patients

In Texas a dentist can get a permit to sedate patients without ever even practicing – under supervision – on a patient first.

Amid ITT Fallout, Employees Sue College for Abrupt Mass Layoff

Fifty-six-year-old Carlton Bowen thought he would finish out his career as a counselor at ITT Technical Institute at the Houston West campus and planned to retire in a few years. Then, he was laid off, seemingly out of nowhere.