Political or Not, Correa's Decision to Skip White House Trip Sends Message

Carlos Correa decided to skip the Astros visit to the White House on Monday to instead spend the day arranging relief efforts for the people of Puerto Rico where he was from. Correa and Ken Giles, who was attending to family matters, were the only two Astros not to attend the ceremony, which included an introduction to President Donald Trump.

Correa says the decision was based entirely on his desire to help the people in his home town and not because of any political motivations. He said he believed it wasn't appropriate to try and address the issue of Puerto Rico with Trump given the trip was for the team and its World Series win. "It was just that the day off was perfect to be able to provide some help for the people in Puerto Rico in need," Correa told the Associated Press.

Puerto Rico is still suffering from the devastating effects of Hurricane Maria. It has been reported that as much as 30 percent of the island remains without power and entire towns were decimated by the massive storm. The federal government has taken considerable criticism for its handling of the relief efforts for the U.S. territory.