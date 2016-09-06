menu


Cougars Jump to 6th in New AP National Rankings

Tuesday, September 6, 2016 at 1:26 p.m.
By Zach Despart
The Cougars playing Oklahoma in Houston on Saturday.
The Cougars playing Oklahoma in Houston on Saturday.
Jackson Gorman
After beating third-ranked Oklahoma on Saturday, the University of Houston football team jumped nine spots in the Associated Press national rankings on Tuesday, landing at No. 6.

Alabama, Clemson, Florida State, Ohio State and Michigan round out the first five spots.

The Cougars had been ranked 15th in the AP's preseason poll, coming off a strong 13-1 season last year, capped by a win in the Peach Bowl over Florida State.

With their rout of Oklahoma — who the Cougars hope to join in the Big XII next year — UH proved their preseason ranking wasn't just hype. Worth noting is that UH is the only squad in the new AP rankings, other than independent Notre Dame, that does not belong to a Power Five conference.

Also Tuesday, UH moved to 7th in the Amway coaches poll. Previously, the Cougars were ranked 13th.

