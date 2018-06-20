 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/houstonpress
  • Google Plus
The eastbound lanes of 290, so glorious. Could they be joined by the eastbound lanes next week?
The eastbound lanes of 290, so glorious. Could they be joined by the eastbound lanes next week?
Photo by Jeff Balke

Is 290 Opening to Five Lanes Next Week?

Jeff Balke | June 20, 2018 | 4:00am
AA

If you have to head westbound on 290 this weekend for any reason, you probably need to rethink that plan. All westbound lanes of the constantly-under-construction Northwest Freeway will be closed from 34th to Hollister (including the connector from the North Loop) from Friday evening until Monday morning. No breaks, just closed.

The good news is, based on the level of construction completed along that stretch of highway and the recent lane openings on the eastbound side of the freeway, it looks like Monday could signal the opening of all five lanes heading west.

All of this is, of course, subject to the whims of Mother Nature and the progress of construction, but driving along the freeway this week, it's pretty clear the end to freeway construction, at least in that small stretch, is at hand.

There is still a lot to be done. Not only are many of the feeder roads still in shambles, but the interchanges at 610 are still pretty messy. But, this is another step in the right direction for weary drivers who have suffered with some of the city's nastiest construction for seven long years.

Hopefully, by Monday, at least a little of their pain will be lessened.

 
Jeff Balke is a writer, editor, photographer, tech expert and native Houstonian. He has written for a wide range of publications and co-authored the official 50th anniversary book for the Houston Rockets.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >