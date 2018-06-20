Is 290 Opening to Five Lanes Next Week?

If you have to head westbound on 290 this weekend for any reason, you probably need to rethink that plan. All westbound lanes of the constantly-under-construction Northwest Freeway will be closed from 34th to Hollister (including the connector from the North Loop) from Friday evening until Monday morning. No breaks, just closed.

The good news is, based on the level of construction completed along that stretch of highway and the recent lane openings on the eastbound side of the freeway, it looks like Monday could signal the opening of all five lanes heading west.

All of this is, of course, subject to the whims of Mother Nature and the progress of construction, but driving along the freeway this week, it's pretty clear the end to freeway construction, at least in that small stretch, is at hand.

There is still a lot to be done. Not only are many of the feeder roads still in shambles, but the interchanges at 610 are still pretty messy. But, this is another step in the right direction for weary drivers who have suffered with some of the city's nastiest construction for seven long years.

Hopefully, by Monday, at least a little of their pain will be lessened.