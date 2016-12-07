Cypress Students Accused of Kidnapping After Trying to Have Sex with Girl Walking to Class

A group of male students at Cypress Springs High School were caught on camera kidnapping an 18-year-old woman so they could try having sex with her at one of their homes, according to recently filed court records.

Two 17-year-old students, Justin Broadway and Ryan Jeng, have been arrested and charged with aggravated kidnapping in relation to the incident, while two others have yet to be identified. Police said the victim was "terrorized through fear of being sexually assaulted."

According to records, the 18-year-old student was walking from lunch to her sixth-period class when a guy she did not know approached her from behind and grabbed her by the wrist in the hallway. The woman tried to pull away, but couldn't escape his grasp as he pulled her toward the exit doors. Police said Cypress Springs surveillance footage captured the male student throwing the woman into a black car and locking her in as she tried to find a way out. Once three more guys arrived and piled into the car, they sped away.

The woman told police they took her to a nearby home and the man who had grabbed her wrist took her into the bedroom. He asked her to have sex, but she refused. The man then left her in the room by herself for a short period, and so the woman exited the room shortly after. When she went to grab her purse, one of the other boys pulled her away back into the bedroom again and pushed her onto the bed. When the woman again refused and told him to get off of her, he complied and allowed the woman to leave the house, police said.

Cypress Springs High School officials were able to identify two of the suspects, and the woman identified Broadway while she was in the principal's office telling him what happened. The principal had spotted Broadway through a window, talking to an office secretary outside the door. The principal and a police investigator told her to look out the window, according to records. "She 'immediately, without hesitation or being prompted, stated: 'that's him, that's the guy.'"

