DA Ogg, Police Leaders to Announce Landmark Marijuana Diversion Program

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg and local law enforcement are expected to announce a new marijuana diversion program Thursday morning, replacing former district attorney Devon Anderson's First Chance Intervention Program.

Ogg and Sheriff Ed Gonzalez have voiced support for decriminalizing misdemeanor marijuana altogether, a vision they laid out on the campaign trail. And as the Houston Chronicle reported Friday morning, they intend to follow through on this promise — a remarkable move that would put the third largest county in the country at the forefront of marijuana reform, at least in places where the drug is still illegal. This means that any low-level pothead in possession of less than four ounces will not even be arrested.

"We can still hold people accountable — but what we don't want to do is strip them of the opportunity to go to school, to get or keep a job, and even things such as housing — simple things that everybody needs," Ogg has said. "They're denied to people with marijuana convictions. We can end that on January 1."

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo will join Gonzalez and Ogg as well. Acevedo had not been as bold as Gonazlez and Ogg in his views on marijuana diversion, preferring cite and release, in which police would write Class A and B misdemeanor marijuana offenders citations rather than arresting them and hauling them off to jail.

Acevedo was one of the first police chiefs in Texas to implement cite and release in 2009 while he lead the Austin department. In an interview with the Houston Press last month, he said the program was incredibly successful.

“Despite the fact that [Austin] was a very lean department dealing with explosive growth, we were able to keep it one of the safest big cities in the country because we were focusing on what matters most: taking care of violent crime and property crime,” Acevedo told the Press. “We've got limited resources here like every other police department — it never made sense to me to be tying up police officers for low-level offenses. We've got to rethink our priorities, and that's why I've already started a conversation with the mayor and the new DA [about cite and release].”

Under the former diversion program, Anderson's First Chance, only first-time Class B marijuana offenders caught with less than two ounces of pot were eligible. (Class A is less than four ounces.) The most positive aspect of Anderson's program, however, was that defendants were offered the diversion program before they were even charged, therefore avoiding a criminal record altogether. If the first-time offenders successfully completed eight hours of community service or an eight-hour class, then prosecutors would not file charges.

Ogg frequently has criticized the program as being too narrow, only helping a small class of offenders.

