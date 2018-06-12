DeAndre Hopkins Will Be Among Top 20 Players On the NFL Top 100

DeAndre Hopkins will be among the league's Top 20 players when the NFL Top 100 is all said and done.

You could forgive DeAndre Hopkins if he is feeling a little slighted as the 2018 NFL season draws closer and closer. After all, most of the discussion surrounding the Houston Texans with training camp looming centers around two players returning from injury, and sure, Deshaun Watson and J.J. Watt are supremely important players, but Hopkins has been a fixture for this team for 79 out of 80 games since 2013.

Yeah, Watson is the Texans' most important player, and Watt is the face of the franchise, but the Texan who was the best at his job in 2017 was the first team All-Pro, Hopkins, who led the NFL in touchdown catches with 13, despite playing more than half the season with a combo of Tom Savage and T.J. Yates tossing him the pigskin. If nothing else, Hopkins was able to rejuvenate his reputation of being "QB proof," a label that he'd lost for a season in 2016. (Indeed, the only player, as it turns out, who could shut down DeAndre Hopkins is Brock Osweiler.)

As a result of Hopkins' down season in 2016, he fell out of the NFL Top 100 altogether heading into 2017, this after debuting in the player-selected list at number 19 the year before, coming off a 2015 season in which he caught 11 passes for over 1,500 yards from Ryan Mallett and Brian Hoyer.