Dear Stoner: Will Foria Oil Get Me High Down There?

Jay Vollmar

Dear Stoner: I just heard about Foria, some marijuana oil claiming to enhance a female’s sex life. Is it basically female Viagra that also gets me high down there?

Brittany

Dear Brittany: I’m still looking for a girlfriend who will help me with hands-on research, but reviews of Foria describe it as more of a sex enhancer than a magic arousal lube. According to Foria’s website, the potion is made with coconut oil and solventless cannabis oil, so a two-milligram serving sprayed in your mouth will eventually give you a high similar to that of tinctures or edibles — but its main area of application is downstairs. Women who’ve used Foria describe it as having moderately to significantly enhanced their sex lives while providing new sensations in bed — both with a partner and riding solo. However, for the most part, their vaginas were left disappointingly sober. To Foria’s credit, its website says the oil’s effects are more about getting you off than getting you high; while some people use it as lubricant, for maximum effect it should be applied to your nether parts thirty minutes before you have sex. And even if it’s not as uplifting as Viagra, at the very worst, it’s a jar of edible sex oil that you can spray in your mouth for a good buzz.

Dear Stoner: I saw an interesting program about the Charlotte’s Web strain. Has it ever been used for people with Parkinson’s disease?

David

Dear David: Strains with high amounts of cannabidiol — a non-psychoactive component of marijuana — have created something of a truce between medical marijuana activists and prohibitionists, who both agree that anything that helps sick kids is worth supporting. Denver's Westword featured the Colorado Springs-born Charlotte’s Web in a cover story last year; the strain is named after Charlotte Figi, a child whose epileptic seizures severely decreased after using cannabidiol extractions of the strain. It became so well known that Florida’s medical marijuana bill was named after it.

While there is strong support for what cannabidiol can do for epileptic patients, the jury is still out regarding Parkinson’s disease. A 2004 study showed cannabis helped alleviate general symptoms by more than 45 percent — but that was before cannabidiol extractions were used (patients orally consumed dried leaves). A 2014 study noted that 300 milligrams daily of cannabidiol might improve quality of life for Parkinson’s patients, but more research and larger sample sizes were needed. So has it been used by people with PD? Absolutely. But as is so often the case with the federally illegal plant, science has yet to provide a definitive answer as to its effectiveness.

