Hey 19: Deep Freeze Brings Temps in the Teens, Icy Roads to Houston

This is why no one should be on the road until the temperature gets above freezing.

If you went to bed last night and happened to take a look at the temperature as we did, you saw something in the neighborhood of 25 or 26 degrees. For us, that was around midnight. Honestly, we weren't all that shocked. The whole day had been below freezing after all. But when we glanced at the dew point number (our app is cool like that) and saw 12, we will admit to being a little surprised.

Typically, as goes the dew point, so goes the temperature. Early Wednesday morning, much of the area bottomed out in the upper teens (the official temperature will likely be about 19 degrees), frost, sleet and snow still on the ground. And ice. Lots of ice everywhere.

The last time we saw a temperature this low in the area, according to our friends at Space City Weather was 1996. Look, we the occasional run of chilly weather as much as the next guy, but, for Houston, this is ridiculous. Good news is, we won't have to wait long to get back to more reasonable weather.