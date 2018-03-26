Harris County Sheriff's Office Investigating Deputy Who Shot and Killed an Unarmed Man

Still to discover: why pull the gun rather than use the Taser?

The Harris County Sheriff's Office has just announced it is investigating the March 22 shooting death of 34-year-old Danny Ray Thomas, an unarmed man, by Deputy Cameron Brewer.

While on patrol traveling southbound on Imperial Valley, Brewer spotted Thomas in a dispute with another man at a Greens Road intersection. Thomas, who was on foot and whose pants were down at his ankles, was fighting with the driver of a stopped car. According to the sheriff's office, Brewer got out of his car and ordered Thomas to get on the ground. Instead Thomas walked toward the deputy. This was backed up by the dash cam video in Brewer's patrol car.

As Thomas approached, Brewer who was armed with a Taser and a gun repeated his order. There is no video recording of what happened next as Thomas stepped out of the picture frame, but within seconds the loud sound of a gun being fired is heard.