Deshaun Watson Named 50th Best Player In 2018 NFL Top 100

We've discussed many times in this space just how well respected Houston Texans' quarterback Deshaun Watson is among his NFL peers, more than any rookie that I can remember in all of my time watching football. When asked questions seeking superlatives, questions that would normally elicit a "Well, he's a rookie, settle down, reporter guy" response, veterans around the league discuss Watson glowingly.

A lot of that respect comes from Watson's superb resume at the collegiate level — two national title game appearances, one title — but those seven games last season in which he lit the league on fire with 1,699 yards, 19 touchdowns passes, and about an hour's worth of YouTube highlights, that really got everyone's attention.

It's not easy to quantify the love of your peers, but one way to do it in the NFL is to point to your NFL Top 100 ranking, if you're lucky enough to be voted onto that its by the NFL players who cast the ballots. It's not often a rookie finds his way onto the list after his first season, but Deshaun Watson, with just SIX starts to his name, made it happen.