Watson, Hopkins, Clowney — Where Will They Finish In The NFL Top 100?

I'm not going to lie, I love lists, and if you say you don't love lists, then you're lying. Admit it, you like them. Love them, maybe! And you NFL fans out there, you at the very least, pay attention to, if not debate and discuss, the NFL's Top 100 list every summer when it's released. You know you do!

I know many of you football fans out there will deny you know it exists, or you'll talk about his willy it is. All I can see is that the NFL wouldn't keep cranking out this sort of multi-episode, uber-postable content if people weren't watching and clicking. Me? I DO love it. I'm a complete dork for lists that flow from month to month, or, in this case, year to year, so you can spot trends.

Yes, the NFL Top 100 is a purely subjective list, voted on by NFL players, but that doesn't mean you can't glean a few things from it, maybe even craft a few hot takes! For the record, per Wikipedia, the purpose of the list is for players to "vote on their peers based on their projected performance for the next NFL season." This is often misunderstood. People will complain when young players with a small body of work catapult past more proven, veteran commodities.