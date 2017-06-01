Dispute Over Handicapped Spot At Houston Post Office Leads To Shooting
A dispute over a handicapped parking spot in Southeast Houston ended with a gunshot Wednesday night.
Around 8 p.m., Houston police responded to a shooting at a post office near Hobby Airport, at 4020 Broadway. Two men were arguing over the handicapped space when one of them, ostensibly fearing for his life, pulled out a gun and shot the other, police said.
“The argument escalated into a physical confrontation,” Homicide Division Officers C. Sharp and M. Arrington said in an emailed statement. “At that point, the [shooter] felt his life was in danger and shot the victim.”
No word yet on who the two men are, as police gave only their ages. The victim was 67; the shooter was 69.
The shooter was licensed to carry a concealed gun, police said. Officers released him after questioning.
The victim was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital and is expected to survive.
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Houston, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Ford Park Ball Fields
TicketsTue., Jan. 1, 6:00pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!