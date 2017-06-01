Dispute Over Handicapped Spot At Houston Post Office Leads To Shooting

A dispute over a handicapped parking spot in Southeast Houston ended with a gunshot Wednesday night.

Around 8 p.m., Houston police responded to a shooting at a post office near Hobby Airport, at 4020 Broadway. Two men were arguing over the handicapped space when one of them, ostensibly fearing for his life, pulled out a gun and shot the other, police said.

“The argument escalated into a physical confrontation,” Homicide Division Officers C. Sharp and M. Arrington said in an emailed statement. “At that point, the [shooter] felt his life was in danger and shot the victim.”

No word yet on who the two men are, as police gave only their ages. The victim was 67; the shooter was 69.

The shooter was licensed to carry a concealed gun, police said. Officers released him after questioning.

The victim was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital and is expected to survive.

