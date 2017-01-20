Donald Trump's Inauguration Is Upon Us (So Are The Protests)
|
Screenshot/CNN
It's D-Day.
That's right, the Donald is about to go from President-elect Donald Trump to plain old president of the United States.
Here's a rundown of what his schedule looks like.
Trump arrived in Washington D.C. on Thursday. On Friday the ceremony begins at 8:30 a.m. with musical performances. Meanwhile Trump will meet with President Barack Obama at the White House for coffee. From there, the two will ride to the swearing-in ceremony together at the Capitol Building.
The swearing-in will start at 10:30 a.m., featuring remarks from religious leaders that Trump has ties to along with comments from Sen. Roy Blount, the head of the congressional inauguration committee. U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts should administer the actual Oath of Office at about 11 a.m. and we will officially have our 45th president of the United States of America.
For some, this will be a joyful day. For others — perhaps those who view Trump's inauguration as an excuse to play a drinking game called "Get Drunk Real Fast Before Noon (11 a.m. Central)" the inauguration itself will cover you needs.
However, there are also a number of protests slated to be held over Trump assuming the office of president. The Houston Peace and Justice Center has set up a protest to start at 1:30 p.m. on Friday at 900 Smith Street. The event will feature speakers, chants, spoken word artists and a Trump piñata which will be smashed. There will also be a concert on Friday night hosted by bands with Muslim members to protest Trump's many statements against Muslims, as we've previously reported.
Hundreds of thousands of people will gather in the capital on Saturday for the Women's March on Washington, and people in cities across the country, including Houston, are expected to participate in sister marches.
The one slated to be held in Houston will start at noon on Saturday at Houston City Hall.
