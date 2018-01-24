Don't Let Insurance Companies Put Your Claims on Ice, Houston

Houston Winter Weather Week 2018 was all hot cocoa under a warm blanket while binging on that Netflix series about a psychopath teenager and his intended-target girlfriend. It was all making tiny snowmen with the kids in the backyard, when you were able to pull them away from that Netflix series about a psychopath teenager and his intended-target girlfriend. In other words, it was all fun and games until you were shivering on the freeway shoulder, waiting for the tow truck to haul off the mangled remains of your car.

By many accounts there were hundreds of car crashes last week on Houston roadways because ice is as foreign a substance to Houstonians as transformium (you know, the stuff that made wrecked heaps of cars transform into badass robo-fighting machines and something you could really use now to avoid a huge body shop bill). Since you were out attempting to navigate the roadway while it was covered in ice, you probably have no right to assert a claim against the driver whose car skated into you with Tonya Harding-like force, right?

Wrong! According to some friendly plaintiff’s counsel we chatted with, assuming the risk of attempting to drive under these admittedly hazardous conditions does not bar you from recovery for property or (God forbid) bodily injury damages caused by another unfortunate soul whose vehicle slid right into yours. In a multi-vehicle auto accident, someone is in the right and someone else is getting a claim or a lawsuit filed against them. Ice as an “act of God” or assuming the risk arguments don’t work. Just as if it’s raining, the road conditions may be a peripheral factor to the claim but someone who didn’t navigate the risky scenario properly is going to have to pay.