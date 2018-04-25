2018 NFL Draft Selections To Watch — Big QB Trades Finally Get Real Players Attached

By Thursday night, we should know exactly what the Browns acquired in the trade for (the pick used on) Deshaun Watson.

The NFL Draft begins Thursday night, and make no mistake, there are plenty of storylines to follow. How do the top four quarterbacks shake out? Is the size of Josh Allen's hands really going to be the reason Cleveland drafts him with the first overall pick? Where does Saquon Barkley end up? What exactly will the Houston Texans' front office be doing on Thursday night, since they have no first round pick? (I am going to go with a sweet karaoke night somewhere in Midtown!)

One of the underrated storylines each year is what I call the "closing out" of previous draft business. Stay with me for a second — we know that there have been trades consummated over the last few months, even the last couple years, where teams will be using selections this week that they acquired in trades. At the time they acquired these picks, those teams felt pretty good, probably bragging "Look at all of this draft equity we now have!"

Here's the thing, though — eventually you have to USE those picks, and oftentimes, the picks feel a lot less sexy once a player's name is attached to it, and years later, it's a pretty safe bet, just given the mere attrition and failure rate of NFL players, that there will be misery attached to a draft selection that a team once loved (before they actually had to, y'know, DRAFT SOMEONE).