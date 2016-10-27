Dress Your Dog up in Something Spooky and Help Raise Money for BARC!
|
Come get your howl on.
Courtesy BARC
Ordinarily, we try not to encourage hoary puns or dressing dogs in people clothes, but screw it: we're excited for Rosemont's October 29 Howl-O-Ween fundraiser for BARC, the city pound.
All proceeds go toward helping BARC's 90 For 90 Campaign, in which the shelter shoots for holding a 90 percent live-release rate for at least 90 days. It's worthy enough that we will suspend our No-Costumes-For-Dogs moratorium. (Costumes will be provided in case your pooch's wardrobe is empty at the moment).
The event, scheduled from 12-4 at Rosemont, 910 Westheimer, features $5 pet adoptions and a costume contest.
Your pup may not relish wearing a witch hat or Batman cape, but he or she might put up with it as long as it's for the cause. Plus, maybe you can throw in a nice bone or special kibble.
Get the This Week's Top Stories Newsletter
Every week we collect the latest news, music and arts stories — along with film and food reviews and the best things to do this week — so that you'll never miss Houston Press' biggest stories.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
University of Houston Cougars Football vs. UCF Knights Football
TicketsSat., Oct. 29, 11:00am
-
Rice University Owls Football vs. Florida Atlantic University Owls Football
TicketsSat., Nov. 5, 2:30pm
-
U Of H Men's Basketball Chart
TicketsFri., Nov. 11, 7:00pm
-
University of Houston Cougars Football vs. Tulane University Football
TicketsSat., Nov. 12, 11:00am
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!