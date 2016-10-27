menu

PETA Offers Reward in Houston Dog-Stabbing Case


Dress Your Dog up in Something Spooky and Help Raise Money for BARC!

Thursday, October 27, 2016 at 9 a.m.
By Craig Malisow
Come get your howl on.
Courtesy BARC
Ordinarily, we try not to encourage hoary puns or dressing dogs in people clothes, but screw it: we're excited for Rosemont's October 29 Howl-O-Ween fundraiser for BARC, the city pound.

All proceeds go toward helping BARC's 90 For 90 Campaign, in which the shelter shoots for holding a 90 percent live-release rate for at least 90 days. It's worthy enough that we will suspend our No-Costumes-For-Dogs moratorium. (Costumes will be provided in case your pooch's wardrobe is empty at the moment).

The event, scheduled from 12-4 at Rosemont, 910 Westheimer,  features $5 pet adoptions and a costume contest. 

Your pup may not relish wearing a witch hat or Batman cape, but he or she might put up with it as long as it's for the cause. Plus, maybe you can throw in a nice bone or special kibble. 

