Ed Oliver Announces Intentions To Enter 2019 NFL Draft

Over the last few seasons, as the medical and financial welfare of college football players has become a bigger and bigger issue, experts have surmised whether or not it makes sense for certain ELITE players to sit out their collegiate junior seasons and wait for their NFL-mandated three year post-high school window to expire rather than play and risk injury during their junior season.

Former LSU running back Leonard Fournette and current Houston Texan Jadeveon Clowney, both eventual top four picks in their respective drafts, come to mind. The notion of their sitting out was only exacerbated by injuries each suffered during their sophomore seasons. Same goes for Houston's Ed Oliver, who was incredible in 2017 while playing through some nagging injuries.

A consensus All-American his first two seasons in college, Oliver will not be sitting out his junior year. However, he will make no bones about the business side of what he is doing, and to that end, Oliver made the earliest "I'm going pro" announcement that I can ever remember a college football player making, announcing after the Cougars' first spring practice that he will be entering the 2019 NFL Draft, two months in advance of the 2018 NFL DRAFT: