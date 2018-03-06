 


Vote. Stick it on. Snap a selfie. Be an American!
Photo by Joe Hall via Flickr

Eight Tips for Voting in the Tuesday Primaries

Jeff Balke | March 6, 2018 | 4:00am
AA

The 2018 primaries are upon us and Tuesday is D-Day if you intend to get out there and exercise your constitutional right. If you are heading to your polling place on Tuesday, here are a few things that might help you get through it a little more efficiently.

Use the League of Women Voters' Guide

The League's guide is one of the best resources for voters. It contains non-partisan information provided by each candidate with questions relevant to their districts. Beyond doing research online, it is the fastest and easiest way to learn about the candidates in your district.

Make a List of Your Choices

After you peruse the guide, make a list for yourself. Nothing takes longer at a polling station than having to read over a ballot. With a handy cheat sheet, you'll be done dialing up your selections in no time. But, make sure you do it on paper because...

Don't Use Your Cell Phone

Cell phones, or any electronic devices for that matter, are NOT allowed in polling places. Given all the discussions of Russian interference in the 2016 election, no one should be surprised by this. Leave your phones in your purse, pocket or vehicle.

Find Your Polling Place Online

In addition to seeing Stan Stanart's creepily smiling face, the Harris Votes website has all the information you need to get voting including an online polling place search. For most people, it's the same place you voted for President in 2016, but check just to make sure.

Bring Your ID

You do not need to bring your voter registration card to the polls, but it can't hurt. You definitely need to bring some kind of photo ID. There has been much debate over voter fraud and voter ID bills in Texas and around the counter, but the law currently requires an ID for everyone. That can include a driver's license, passport, military ID or even a handgun license. Welcome to Texas.

Don't Wear Provocative or Political Clothing

Every year, it gets reported that someone was booted from a polling place for wearing a political T-shirt. No matter how much you love your candidate or hate your candidate's opponent, just don't do it. You will often be asked to leave or turn your shirt inside out. It's dumb, sure, but all you are doing is slowing things down for everyone else.

Go on Off Hours

The busiest times at polling places are early mornings, lunch and after work. If you can, drop in between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. or between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. The lines are a LOT shorter. Plus, you can take a little extra break from work.

Selfie with an I Voted Sticker

It's as goddamn American as apple pie (even though apple pie originated in England).

 
Jeff Balke is a writer, editor, photographer, tech expert and native Houstonian. He has written for a wide range of publications and co-authored the official 50th anniversary book for the Houston Rockets.

