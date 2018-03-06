Eight Tips for Voting in the Tuesday Primaries

The 2018 primaries are upon us and Tuesday is D-Day if you intend to get out there and exercise your constitutional right. If you are heading to your polling place on Tuesday, here are a few things that might help you get through it a little more efficiently.

Use the League of Women Voters' Guide

The League's guide is one of the best resources for voters. It contains non-partisan information provided by each candidate with questions relevant to their districts. Beyond doing research online, it is the fastest and easiest way to learn about the candidates in your district.