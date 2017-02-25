Eight-Year-Old Shot To Death On Sam Houston Parkway Early Saturday

Zach Despart

A young girl was shot and killed early Saturday morning at the intersection of Sam Houston Parkway and Fuqua Street in an incident police have yet to make sense of.

In a statement Saturday afternoon, Houston police said officers have learned two to three vehicles were speeding southbound on Fuqua around 2 a.m. when one of the vehicles, a Pontiac, was hit in the intersection with Sam Houston by a black Honda sedan traveling east on the service road.

Some time after the crash, but before officers arrived, someone opened fire on the Honda, striking eight-year-old DeMaree Atkins, who was riding in the car with her mother.

Paramedics rushed Atkins to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her mother, whom police did not identify, was uninjured.

Police said a vehicle fled the scene was described by witnesses only as a dark, four-door sedan.

Police have no motive or suspects in custody for the shooting, and are seeking the public's help. Anyone with information should call homicide detectives at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. Police are offering a $5,000 reward leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects.

