Elderly Woman Killed By Houston Garbage Truck near Chinatown
A woman was struck and killed by a Houston garbage truck near Chinatown on Monday morning.
Photo by Jason Lawrence
A pedestrian was struck and killed Monday morning after a Houston garbage truck hit her
The elderly woman was crossing Bellaire Boulevard near Chinatown at about 9:20 a.m. when a blue City of Houston Solid Waste Department truck hit her as it made an illegal right turn, according to a press release from the Houston Police Department.
The garbage truck driver, who had been driving north on South Gessner, continued eastbound on Bellaire before being flagged down by someone who told her she had hit a pedestrian, police said.
The elderly woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is determining the person’s identity.
The driver of the truck did not show any visible signs of intoxication and consented to a blood draw, according to the press release.
No charges have been filed and an investigation is continuing.
