menu

Elderly Woman Killed By Houston Garbage Truck near Chinatown

Man Spills Two Pounds Of Mercury In Midtown Apartment, Prompting Evacuation


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Elderly Woman Killed By Houston Garbage Truck near Chinatown

Monday, August 14, 2017 at 6:01 p.m.
By Joseph Fanelli
A woman was struck and killed by a Houston garbage truck near Chinatown on Monday morning.
A woman was struck and killed by a Houston garbage truck near Chinatown on Monday morning.
Photo by Jason Lawrence
A A

A pedestrian was struck and killed Monday morning after a Houston garbage truck hit her on a crosswalk.

The elderly woman was crossing Bellaire Boulevard near Chinatown at about 9:20 a.m. when a blue City of Houston Solid Waste Department truck hit her as it made an illegal right turn, according to a press release from the Houston Police Department.

The garbage truck driver, who had been driving north on South Gessner, continued eastbound on Bellaire before being flagged down by someone who told her she had hit a pedestrian, police said.

The elderly woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is determining the person’s identity.

Upcoming Events

The driver of the truck did not show any visible signs of intoxication and consented to a blood draw, according to the press release.

No charges have been filed and an investigation is continuing.

Joseph Fanelli
Joseph Fanelli is a reporting fellow at the Houston Press with an interest in education, crime and eccentric people everywhere.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >