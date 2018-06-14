Evan Gattis is Revitalizing the Astros Offense

About a month ago, even Evan Gattis himself would probably not argue that he was a drag on the Astros lineup. The designated hitter couldn't actually hit. Gattis has never been a hitter for average. He hit .263 in his best seasons, 2014 and last year, but he generally hovers in the .240s. The burly designated hitter is better known for his power. Up until last season, when his plate appearances were cut nearly in half compared to previous seasons thanks to the acquisition of Brian McCann, Gattis routinely hit 20 homers and drove in 70 runs.

In early May, he had exactly two home runs and eight RBIs. There was talk on sports radio and Twitter that it might be time to let the lumberjack go. But, true to form, Astros manager AJ Hinch stuck by his guy and it is paying off.

A month later, Gattis has 11 home runs and 37 RBIs. He has 7 of those home runs in the last 14 games including Tuesday night in Oakland when he added a double and drove in a career high five runs. His average has crept up to .239 and his OPS, down near .600 a month ago, is now .768. He is close to his production for the entirety of 2017 through 57 games.