Plan to Bundle Up for the Houston Marathon

In 2017, Houston Marathon runners were all comfortable in shirts and tank tops. They might want a jacket this year.

Houston has enjoyed a slightly more mild weekend and start to the work week despite a cool front that moved through Sunday night bringing with it some occasionally heavy storms including hail and an abundance of lightning. Raise your hand if your dog was freaked out.

While we won't actually call it a "warm up," highs in the low to mid 60s with lows in the upper 40s feels quite a bit more pleasant than it did when we barely made it above freezing last week. Expect the rather dreary and cool weather to continue through Thursday ahead of another approaching front. This one should pack a little more punch in terms of cold air and will probably bring a few isolated showers Thursday afternoon.

We aren't going to get back to several days of hard freezes, but Thursday evening into the weekend, which includes the annual Houston Marathon, is going to be downright chilly, but beautiful.