Setting Expectations For Each Houston Texans Second Year Player

There are a lot of things in this upcoming Houston Texans' season that I am looking forward to — Deshaun Watson and J.J. Watt returning from injury, Tyrann Mathieu in a Texans uniform, and Romeo Crennel returning to his post as defensive coordinator. However, there is one thing in particular that I am glad we no long have to endure, and that is the now-finished-but-once-ongoing saga of Bill O'Brien's very thinly veiled loathing of former general manager Rick Smith.

It seemed like, each season, about four or five weeks in, stories of O'Brien's and Smith's mutual disdain for one another would begin to pop up like mushrooms in a humid, poorly kept front yard. Ultimately, it would lead to segment after segment on my radio show of "Who is going to win the power struggle?" (NOTE: Smith was always the favorite to win.) and "Who do you WANT to win the power struggle?" (NOTE: O'Brien was always the favorite in a non-betting parlance.)

Well, that's over now. O'Brien won the war. Oddly enough, though, Rick Smith's final set of acts as general manager may have included some of his best work. The 2017 draft class has a chance to go down in Texans' history as the team's best. (Granted, not exactly a tough bar to clear.) Hell, Deshaun Watson's development alone gives it a leg up on virtually every class the team has ever drafted, under Smith or his predecessor, Charley Casserly.