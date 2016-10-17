Fall is Definitely, Without a Doubt, Coming to Houston (For Sure This Time)
If you happened to look at a thermometer and a calendar on Sunday, you might have wondered what the hell was going on. Granted, summer stretching out longer than expected in Houston is not terribly surprising, but 91 degrees? Even for Houston that's warm for mid October (one degree off the all-time record as it turns out).
There's good news and bad news.
First, the bad news. Don't expect anything to change for the next few days. A massive ridge of high pressure is sitting right on top of Texas and it is going to be responsible for, in some cases, record high temperatures stretching into the Ohio Valley through mid week. This is the same dome of high pressure that has given us unseasonably warm temperatures the past week or so.
Expect temperatures to climb into the upper 80s to around 90 through Thursday when the high finally begins to move off to our east just in time for the good news.
By early Thursday, the first "real" cold front of the season should be bearing down on the Houston area. Unlike some of the previous cool fronts, this is the first one that could deliver a noticeable change in a matter of hours. It will also help increase the chance of rain to around 60 percent for the daytime hours Thursday.
Once the frontal boundary clears the area, temperatures will begin to fall and the atmosphere will dry out significantly lowering humidity and making for a damn near perfect fall weekend. Friday and Saturday, expect highs to be in the low-to-mid 70s with lows in the 50s. This might be the first time we suggest this fall that it might actually be sweater weather, in the evenings anyway.
The southerly flow off the Gulf will return by Sunday, but temperatures should remain pleasant in the upper 70s to low 80s well into next week. Another shot of reinforcing cool air should arrive by the weekend before Halloween. The best part is that 90-degree days should be ending for the year.
So, if you really love the hot weather, get out and enjoy (?) it for the next couple days because autumn is about to assert itself, finally, in Houston.
