Fatal Collision On RodeoHouston Opening Night; Driver Charged With Intoxication Manslaughter

Police Make Arrest in Slaying of 8-Year-Old DeMaree Atkins


Fatal Collision On RodeoHouston Opening Night; Driver Charged With Intoxication Manslaughter

Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at 10:52 a.m.
By Meagan Flynn
Opening Night at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
Eric Sauseda
A A

A Houston man has been charged with intoxication manslaughter after allegedly causing a fatal collision involving buses used to bring people to and from the Houston Livestock and Rodeo Show.

About 11:50 Tuesday night, police say the victim, a driver of a Nissan 370Z, was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Almeda and Reed, about two miles from NRG Stadium. Meanwhile, a white rodeo charter bus had the green light and was traveling through the intersection—and just then, a Chevrolet Avalanche came speeding down Almeda, smacking into the Nissan parked at the intersection. Police say Charles was behind the wheel of the Avalanche.

At that moment, the Nissan was shot forward, striking the charter bus in the intersection then continuing through the intersection and striking another white Houston Livestock and Rodeo Show charter bus, police say.

The driver died at the scene, and has not been identified.  Police say when they arrived at the scene, Charles appeared intoxicated. He was transported to Ben Taub Hospital in unknown condition.

Houston Police Department spokesman Victor Senties said it was not clear from the police report whether any passengers were aboard the rodeo shuttle buses, but that there were no other injuries reported.

Meagan Flynn
Meagan Flynn is a staff writer at the Houston Press who, despite covering criminal justice and other political squabbles in Harris County, drinks only one small cup of coffee per day.

