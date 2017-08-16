Federal Judge Tosses Ex-Porn Star's Facebook Lawsuit Seeking $1 Billion

Latiejira in happier times, with the legendary Ron Jeremy. Facebook screenshot

In a move that probably surprised no one except the plaintiff, a federal judge in Houston dismissed an ex-porn star's libel suit this week against Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

The ex-performer, whose lengthy criminal record shows her using over a dozen aliases, sued the billionaire under her most recent name, Paree Latiejira. She sued Zuckerberg in August 2016 over third-party Facebook comments that claimed she was born a man. Latiejira alleged that the statements subjected her to "public ridicule, risk of physical injury," and death threats. She sought $1 billion in damages.

Judge Melinda Harmon tossed the suit in part under the state anti-SLAAP law, meant to thwart frivolous lawsuits filed over matters of protected speech. Although it's a state law, Harmon ruled that it can be applied to federal cases with parties in different jurisdictions. She also cited the Communications Decency Act, which dictates that website owners cannot be held liable for third-party comments. (Latiejira also must pay legal fees for the defense).

Harmon's order also cited a similar suit Latiejira filed in 1995 against an adult film producer who distributed a video called Amazing Black Sex Changes that featured Latiejira. An Indiana judge awarded Latiejira $2.5 million, but the judgment was vacated, and the parties settled out of court in 2011.

Latiejira performed in the early 1990s under the name "Lady Paree" — she was known for her long nails and golden pubes — but her history before and after is riddled with run-ins with the law.

As we reported last year, Latiejira claims to have been born in March 1975, but Harris County District Court records peg her dirth year as 1962. Court records in Fairbanks, Alaska, list her birth year as 1969. (She pleaded no-contest to a theft charge in that case).

Also:

"Dallas County District Clerk records show that she was charged in 1987 with felony burglary of habitation. According to a police report, she broke into a woman's apartment and stole a suitcase full of clothes. A witness took down Latiejira's license plate number, which police traced to the name 'Ninna Barclay.' An arrest warrant was issued under that name — which she had used to buy her car — but she was subsequently indicted under the name "Sonja Vyett Wright," with the middle name later changed to 'Yvett.' Her birth year was listed as July 1962, which appears to be the correct date."

But that's not all:

After her arrest, she negotiated a plea deal for five years' probation, but skipped the formal sentencing hearing. Records show that she appeared before a Dallas County District Judge in 1998 and was sentenced to five years' probation. But a Dallas prosecutor in 2000 filed a motion to revoke her probation after she was charged in Harris County with assault and using a false name and birth date to obtain a credit card. In that motion, she's identified as 'Sonja Yvett Wright AKA Paree Latiejira.'"

And the hits kept coming:



"Harris County District Clerk records also show that, in 2003, she pleaded guilty to engaging in organized crime, tampering with a government record and theft. The sentences ranged from 2-8 years, to run concurrently. According to court records, she had obtained a Texas Department of Public Safety identification card in a cousin's name and set up fraudulent credit card accounts. And, according to a November 2002 Houston Chronicle article, Latiejira and two associates extorted a U.S. Customs agent who met Latiejira through the classified ads."



Sentenced to prison, she spent some of her time trolling for true love on Jailmail.net, where she set up a prisoner profile page, listing her birth year as 1977, and Inmate-connection.com, with a 1979 birth year.

She later tried her hand at escorting, calling herself "Mega Adult Film Super Star Lady Paree," and offering services such as "sex between breasts," "deepthroat," and the rather pedestrian "handjob." Her rates were sure to weed out the riff-raff: An overnight session cost $25,000, with $350,000 for an entire week.

We had tried multiple times in 2016 to reach Latiejira for comment, but her only reply was in a brief phone call, where she admonished, "You need to stop threatening me! 'Cause my lawyer's going to slap a suit on your ass. You need to stop fucking with me!"

We said it before, and we'll say it again: Latiejira is an absolutely fascinating individual, and someone ought to make a (non-porn) film about her.

