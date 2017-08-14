Vote For Your Readers' Choice Awards in This Year's Best Of Houston®
|
We're checking the pulse of Houston.
Illustration by Susie Tommaney
It’s time to get serious about voting for your Readers’ Choice winners in the 2017 Best of Houston®. You have until August 16 to help determine who and what should get an award. This is your chance to tell us what you love about Houston.
You’ll be able to vote for your favorite people, businesses and organizations in a broad range of categories.
After the first round of voting we will tabulate the results and on August 24, 2017 release a list of top nominees. That’s when you get to vote again. Visit readerschoice.houstonpress.com to vote.
Best of Houston® Hits Stands October 5, 2017.
And now to get you pumped up, here's the covers from some of our BOH® past issues.
|
Houston Press
|
Houston Press
|
Houston Press
|
Houston Press
