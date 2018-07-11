Five Reasons We Are In Love With Gerald Green

Rockets guard/forward Gerald Green signed the one-year deal agreement with the Rockets he agreed to last week on Wednesday. There was little doubt he would be back. He spent half of last season sitting around waiting for someone, anyone to give him a call. It turned out to be his hometown team. And Green made an impact, showing up when the team had some injuries and filling in admirably. He was the perfect spark off the bench, a fearless shooter who would do whatever asked and be happy about it.

We literally love Justin Verlander. We are in love with Gerald Green. Here's why.

5. He's fearless.

To take some of the shots he takes and to stand up to some of the guys he does, he must be fearless. He got up off the couch in the middle of the season, joined a team that had legitimate championship aspirations and acted like he belonged. He wasn't arrogant, just confident. He never saw a shot he didn't like and he took them with reckless abandon, often with positive results on a team that needed him to be a spark.

4. He plays with joy.

In a meaningless game late in the season, the Rockets were down to the lowly Phoenix Suns. The Rockets called the final play for Green and he did not disappoint. Watching him, it felt more like a kid in his back yard hitting the game winner as he counted down to himself than in an arena with 18,000 people.

3. He gave so much of himself after Hurricane Harvey.

Green was in Houston when Hurricane Harvey hit, without a team. He went out on a boat and helped rescue neighbors. He then helped to form "Relief Gang" with Trae tha Truth to help people after the storm. He helped people clean up their homes. This was when he had no team. Like the rest of us, he was just a normal Houstonian helping out his neighbors and it continued even after becoming a Rocket.

2. His fashion sense is on point.

With regularity, Green showed up at Toyota Center in vintage Houston sports jerseys and he liked to have his hair done with Astros or Rockets logos carved into the style. He reminds us of a Houston sports fan kid who won the lottery and is buying every cool old jersey and baseball card related to the Bayou City he could get his hands on.

Gerald Green at the podium wearing the Warren Moon Houston Oilers throwback jersey. pic.twitter.com/G4Iyvdyk05 — ClutchFans (@clutchfans) April 19, 2018

1. He loves Houston, like a lot.

There's a decent possibility Green could have gotten more money from another team, but we have the feeling he would play for Whataburger if the Rockets offered it. But, beyond that, he is clearly nuts about his hometown as we are. For that reason alone, he is our favorite Rocket.