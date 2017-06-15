The Lonzo Ball Father's Day Foot Locker Commercial Is Fantastic

In the father-son saga of the Ball family, Lonzo and Foot Locker got off a humorous salvo. Screen grab from YouTube

With Father's Day on the horizon this weekend, it's a reminder that the topic of fathers and sons in sports has been a hotly debated one over the last couple months, fueled largely by Lavar Ball's helicopter style, battering ram over-involvement in his oldest son Lonzo's transition from one season playing basketball at UCLA to the NBA.

Lonzo will likely be a top five pick in the draft next week, as many forecast him to go to the Lakers with the second overall pick, which would suit Lavar just fine since he's basically told the other 29 teams to keep their meat hooks off of his son. (We will ignore, for now, the reports that Lonzo's workout for the Lakers was, well, less than overwhelming.)

That's just one ostensibly detrimental tact that Lavar has taken in trying to steer his son's professional basketball journey. The others are practically too long to list — costing his son a shoe deal reportedly in the neighborhood of $10 million, inciting Steph Curry, trash talking Michael Jordan, angering LeBron James... do I need to go any further?

And if you think Lavar is doing all of this in his son's best interest and not his own, just know that Lavar just announced a deal to sell $59.95 autographed trading cards... of HIMSELF. Not his future lottery pick son... HIMSELF. LAVAR BALL AUTOGRAPHED CARDS... for $59.95! That's about to be a thing.

Let's just say that if everyone else's father were making their son's next job seemingly this difficult, the unemployment rate of college graduates would be through the roof. The strange thing is that we have no idea how Lonzo feels about his father's detrimental antics because during most of the interviews that father and son give in tandem, Lonzo just sits there like he's been sedated (which, admittedly, I would almost HAVE to be if Lavar were my dad).

Well, correction — we never knew how Lonzo felt until now. In the video below, you will see a 60 second Foot Locker Father's Day-themed commercial that is largely centered around Lonzo Ball. Go ahead and watch, and then we will assess...

Darn it. It appears the Ball camp has unlocked the code to overcome massive amounts of hubris — evolving into self-deprecation.

Lavar Ball, you're an evil genius. Happy Father's Day, you carnival barker!

