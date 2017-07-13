Former Harris County Deputy Arrested on Sexual Assault Charges

EXPAND Former Pct. 6 Deputy Constable Brandin Glispy, who is accused of multiple sex crimes. Photo courtesy of Houston police

A uniformed Harris County Precinct 6 Deputy Constable sexually assaulted a woman he pulled over, attempted to assault another woman in a restaurant bathroom and is believed to have committed other sex crimes, the Houston Police Department said Thursday.

Brandin Glispy, 30, faces one count of sexual assault and one count of attempted sexual assault related to two incidents.

The first happened on January 6, when police said Glispy, assigned to a Houston Housing Authority complex, met a woman at the building's leasing office. Glispy, still in uniform, saw the woman later that day in a nearby restaurant, then hid in the women's bathroom. When she entered, police said Glipsy attempted to sexually assault her, but the woman escaped.

On April 24, Glispy pulled over a woman driver on Martin Luther King Boulevard, then directed the woman to drive to a secluded parking lot. At that location, police said Glispy sexually assaulted her. The woman called 911 after she left the scene.

In a statement, the Precinct 6 constable's office said Glispy was hired in September 2016 and fired him in April, after "allegations of sexual assault surfaced." The charges were filed July 5, and Glispy is free on after posting a $50,000 bond.



Precinct 6 covers much of Houston inside Loop 610, east of Interstate 45.

Police believe Glispy may have assaulted other victims, and ask anyone with information to call the Houston Police Department's Homicide Special Investigative United at 713-308-3600.

