menu

Former President George H.W. Bush, Wife Barbara, Remain in Houston Hospital

Texas Rep. Randy Weber Says Reporter Who Questioned Trump Should Be Fired


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Former President George H.W. Bush, Wife Barbara, Remain in Houston Hospital

Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 11:19 a.m.
By Dianna Wray
Former President George H.W. Bush and former First Lady Barbara Bush have both been hospitalized.
Former President George H.W. Bush and former First Lady Barbara Bush have both been hospitalized.
Photo from the Office of the White House
A A

Former President George H.W. Bush, 92, has been moved to an intensive care unit at Houston Methodist after undergoing a procedure to clear his airway, according to spokesman Jim McGrath. Bush's wife of 72 years, Barbara Bush, was also admitted to the hospital on Wednesday as a precaution after she started experiencing fatigue and having trouble breathing.

On Wednesday the 41st president started having difficulty breathing due to pneumonia. Doctors sedated him to perform the procedure to ensure that his airways are open.

Bush, the nation's oldest living former president, was admitted to Houston Methodist on Saturday because he was having trouble breathing. Some have speculated that the elder Bush was skipping President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration because of his previous lack of support for the incoming Republican president, but Bush, who has been in increasingly fragile health in recent years, stated in a letter to Trump that his doctors told him "if I sit outside in January, it likely will put me six feet under."

Bush is now stable and resting comfortably in the ICU, according to McGrath. It's still not a good situation — a 92-year-old in the ICU with pneumonia can never really be spun as a positive — but McGrath says not to count Bush out, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Upcoming Events

Barbara Bush has been diagnosed with bronchitis, not pneumonia.

We've asked about the current status of both Bushes and will update as soon as we hear back from McGrath on their current conditions.

Update, 11:30 a.m.: McGrath says the former president is still in stable condition and doctors are evaluating as to when they can take his breathing tube out. Barbara Bush stated she feels "1000 percent better" after an overnight stay in Houston Methodist. Bush is expected to be moved out of the ICU in a few days. There's no word on when either Bush might be discharged from the hospital.

Dianna Wray
Dianna Wray, a nationally award-winning journalist, is a staff writer at the Houston Press. Born and raised in Houston, she writes about everything from NASA to oil to horse races.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2017 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >