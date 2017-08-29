Brazos River Expected to Reach Record Highs in Fort Bend County

Flooding in Houston caused by Tropical Storm Harvey. Photo by Jack Gorman

Parts of Fort Bend County remain under mandatory evacuation as the Brazos River is projected to crest at 57.5 feet by 9 p.m. Tuesday, nearly four feet above its current level, according to the National Weather Service.

That would break a 2016 record high. Already, more than 50,000 residents are under mandatory evacuation orders.

Fort Bend County Judge Robert Hebert said in a press release Monday that the unprecedented rainfall has put more stress on the levees than they can handle.





“…a flood of this magnitude is an 800 year event and it exceeds the design specifications of our levees, and is potentially dangerous for a good portion of Fort Bend County. A fifty-nine foot river level threatens to overtop many of the levees in our area. As a result, I am ordering both voluntary and mandatory evacuations for many of the levee improvement districts along the Brazos River, based on all specific facts pertaining to each levee."

The Fort Bend County Office of Emergency has released a list of areas under mandatory evacuation: