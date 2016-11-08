Fort Bend County Voter Arrested For Trying to Vote Twice

Heading into the election, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump warned of voter fraud and urged his supporters to watch the polls in "certain areas." Though we don't think he meant his own supporters would be the ones trying to stuff the ballot box.

But that's exactly what happened Tuesday evening, when the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office says it arrested a man who claimed to be a Trump supporter. In a tweet, the sheriff's office said the man claimed to work for Trump and was "testing the system." (It appears the system worked, since the man got handcuffs instead of an "I voted" sticker).

A spokesman for the department did not immediately return a request for comment but KHOU reports the man tried to vote at a polling location on FM 2659 around 6 p.m. When confronted, he told election officials he had already voted earlier in the day.

The Associated Press identified the arrested man as Phillip Cook, Jr.

Though election experts assert that voter fraud is almost nonexistent and rigging a national election is impossible, is seems where there's a will, there's a way.

This is at least the second documented case of a Trump supporter arrested on suspicion of voting twice. Iowa police in late October arrested a Des Moines woman, who they said voted early and then tried to cast a ballot in person.

