Rodeo Fans Trying to Get in to Garth Brooks Stalled By Long Lines

The social media universe lit up last night on opening night of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo with star entertainer Garth Brooks on the schedule. Photos abounded on Twitter from fans unable to get into the NRG stadium quickly.

People lined up well before the 6:45 p.m. rodeo start but gates that were supposed to open at 5:45 p.m. didn't. According to rodeo officials a combination of factors caused the delay in access — resulting in most of the rodeo cowboys and girls performing before a very sparse crowd.

There was a medical emergency, a representative said. Adding to that was unfamiliarity with the new rodeo flash seats system where people could just show they had tickets on their phones. And, she said, they just hadn't expected people to show up that early. On Garth Brooks night?