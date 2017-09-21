Major I-10 Closure in Downtown Houston This Weekend Sure to Cause Traffic Jams

EXPAND Crews will tear down and rebuild the Elysian Street Bridge this weekend while I-10 is closed. Photo courtesy of Google Earth

TxDOT is closing a downtown Houston section of I-10 in both directions this weekend to demolish and rebuild a bridge over the freeway.

All eight eastbound and westbound lanes of I-10 between I-45 and I-69 will be closed between 8 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday so crews can rebuild the Elysian Viaduct, which connects streets on the north and south side of Buffalo Bayou.

Drivers heading east on I-10 will be detoured to I-45 south, while drivers headed west will be routed to I-69 north. But your best bet is to avoid the area altogether this weekend, if possible.

Though many parts of I-10 flooded when Buffalo and White Oak bayous jumped their banks during Hurricane Harvey, the $36.5 million Elysian Viaduct project is unrelated to the storm. Instead, TxDOT said the rebuilt bridge is needed to handle population growth and make it easier to drive between downtown and Near Northside. The bridge will be wider and have a five-foot sidewalk on the north side.

In the future, TxDOT will need to close entrance, exit and connector ramps near the bridge to complete the project.