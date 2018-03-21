The YouTube Saga Of Houston Texans Safety Tyrann Mathieu

I'll admit that before he became a Houston Texan via verbal commitment last Friday, I wasn't totally aware of Tyrann Mathieu's entire life story. I knew about all of the things that had happened with him, beginning with his freshman year at LSU, both good and bad — the Heisman finalist season in 2011, the big plays, and all of the weed-related peccadilloes, which eventually led to his dismissal from LSU and early entry into the NFL.

Amazingly, Mathieu's ride in the NFL has been exemplary and inspiring, but I had little clue about everything he'd endured during his childhood and adolescent years, such as his mother essentially abandoning him, leaving him to be raised by his grandparents. (NOTE: Mathieu's father has been incarcerated for murder for most of Mathieu's life.) I was unaware that when Mathieu's grandfather died in 1997, Tyrann was adopted by his aunt and uncle. I didn't know that they'd been displaced by Hurricane Katrina, and they found refuge for several months in Humble, Texas. The totality of what Mathieu lived through before becoming a teenager is enough to make your head spin, when you consider the type of adult he's become.

Eventually, Mathieu and his family found their way back to New Orleans where he was a star at St. Augustine High School, lettering in both football and track. That's where the internet and YouTube allow us to pick up the Mathieu story, during his high school years, and until the NFL Network decides to produce a Football Life chapter on the "Honey Badger," we must piece it together from YouTube footage.