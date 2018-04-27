Five Pretty Cool New Gmail Features Rolled Out by Google

Google rolled out a significant update to the Gmail platform on Tuesday that includes some pretty interesting new features available to online and app-driven Gmail users. Some changes were adapted from features offered by popular email software titles, while others are pretty unique. And for anyone who uses the actual Gmail platform through their browser, the change will upgrade the often annoying browser interface.

Like with most Google apps (AdWords chief among them), you don't have to opt in to the changes. But, there are at least a handful of features you may want to look at.

(Not all users have been given access to the updated interface, but Google says it will roll them out over the next couple weeks to everyone. You can see if it is accessible to you by clicking the gear icon top right in your Gmail window and choosing "Try the New Gmail.)