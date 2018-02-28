Yuli Gurriel to Miss Six Weeks After Hand Surgery

The Astros suffered their first blip of the new season (assuming you aren't counting the Forrest Whitley suspension) when it was announced that first baseman Yuli Gurriel would miss six weeks after hand surgery. The injury, which the Astros believe was preexisting and made worse by swinging a bat, is common in baseball, the most notable example of which is Giancarlo Stanton. Now with the Yankees, in 2015, Stanton missed the second half of the season with a similar injury.

Long recovery periods are unusual, however, and the Astros said in a release that the surgery was a success and they expected him to be back in six weeks. Gurriel posted a photo to his Instagram account at the Texas Orthopedic Hospital on Wednesday morning.