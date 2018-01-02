Hard Freeze Coming Tonight for Entire Houston Area

The record temperature for January 3 is 25 degrees. We're not gonna lie, 25 degrees is damn cold for Houston, Texas, USA. When friends who are from more northern climbs laugh at our suffering, we just remind them to check with us in August. But, don't be surprised if we get down to that number early morning on Wednesday.

Today should remain at or below the freezing mark with some occasional light freezing drizzle. No one is expecting the snow storm of a month ago ("storm" being a relative term), but some occasional sleet, freezing rain or even a few flurries are possible and have already been sighted around the region. For now, expect temperatures hovering around the freezing mark with wind chills into the teens (yes, teens) the rest of today. But, the clouds are going to clear later today, which will make way for MUCH colder temperatures tonight.

Clouds tend to trap warmer air close to the surface of the earth, muting temperatures. As those clouds clear, the mercury will drop and we will see a hard freeze across the entire southeast Texas coastline. Temperatures will range from just below or right at freezing near the coast to the low twenties or maybe even a few teens farther inland in places like Montgomery County.